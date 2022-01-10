Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.21.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.55.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

