Connable Office Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF comprises about 2.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc. owned about 0.52% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $19,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 90.3% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 88,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 42,078 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,589,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,318,000. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,119,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.28. The stock had a trading volume of 74,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,372,192. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.27. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $112.85.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.