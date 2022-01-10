Papp L Roy & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29,631.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 343,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after purchasing an additional 342,249 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 271,517 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 415.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 296,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 239,048 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,369,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares during the period.

SCHB traded down $1.88 on Monday, hitting $108.64. 1,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,160. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.55.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

