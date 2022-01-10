Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 145 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up approximately 1.5% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in EOG Resources by 118.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $200,355,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after buying an additional 2,384,030 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.17. The company had a trading volume of 33,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,658. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

