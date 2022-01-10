Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up 2.1% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $16,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $3,110,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total transaction of $10,057,109.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $22.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,519.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,563.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,507.92. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

