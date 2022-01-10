SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,445,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,973 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 10.6% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $86,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 405,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 83,461 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,561 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYMB opened at $59.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $60.24. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $61.18.

