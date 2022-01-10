TD Capital Management LLC Buys 785 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,454 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,816,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,016 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

