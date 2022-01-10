Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $841,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.62. 52,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,354. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.18.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.