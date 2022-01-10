Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). Marrone Bio Innovations also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MBII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.71.

MBII traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.74. 241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,352. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $131.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

