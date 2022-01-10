Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BNY Mellon have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company's global expansion initiatives, robust assets under management (AUM) balance, and prudent expense-management initiatives will likely keep aiding financials. Further, BNY Mellon is undertaking several initiatives to expand through digitizing operations and strategic acquisitions. Given a solid liquidity position, the company's capital deployment activities seem sustainable. However, the company is expected to keep witnessing margin pressure in the near term amid the low interest rate environment. Concentration risk, arising from significant dependence on fee-based revenues, is another major concern.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.41.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $62.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $62.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,627,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 409,390 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

