SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 2,560,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NYSE:SAP opened at $138.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.22. SAP has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,512,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,279,000 after purchasing an additional 40,281 shares during the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.