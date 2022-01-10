Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hyatt have outperformed the industry in the past year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from a gradual increase in demand, new hotel openings and acquisition initiatives. Also, increased focus on loyalty program bodes well. Moreover, Hyatt’s differentiated brand portfolio, strong expansion plans and acquisition strategies are expected to drive growth. Earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up in the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus-related travel restrictions and other containment efforts are likely to negatively impact the company’s operations. Despite sequential improvements in RevPAR, it is still lagging behind pre-pandemic levels. We believe that emergence of new COVID-19 variants is likely to create volatility in demand, going forward.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on H. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

Shares of H stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,986. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alejandro Reynal acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $77,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

