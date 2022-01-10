The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,493,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 582.9% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,600. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average is $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.62%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.