Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.39, but opened at $6.59. Party City Holdco shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 22,924 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,146,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,362. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PRTY. TheStreet lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $663.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.90 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth about $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth about $114,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

