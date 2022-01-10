Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,100 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 343,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Edesa Biotech in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 51,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edesa Biotech by 153.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 44,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EDSA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.38. 107,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,340. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. Edesa Biotech has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

