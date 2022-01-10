Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Short Interest Down 20.1% in December

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,400 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 244,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.26. 50,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,369. The company has a market cap of $386.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 8.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 22.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

