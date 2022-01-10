CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $253.75 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,323,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,963,445 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for about 1.0% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.84% of Suncor Energy worth $253,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 117,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of SU stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

