Annapolis Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

RSP opened at $161.50 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $125.83 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.67.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

