Annapolis Financial Services LLC Buys 3,461 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

DFAT opened at $47.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

