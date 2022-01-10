Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,097 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2,194.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,767,000 after acquiring an additional 518,556 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.17. 187,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,116,766. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.48. The stock has a market cap of $347.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.41.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

