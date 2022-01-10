Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 2,423 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 4.6% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Accenture were worth $36,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $10.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $360.65. 33,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,039. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $227.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.98.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

