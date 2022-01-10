Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 150,301 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,301 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.7% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $51,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after acquiring an additional 873,205 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,554,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,037,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $13,151,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $41.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.30. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

