Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Boosted by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,946,000 after buying an additional 838,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after buying an additional 593,028 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,112,652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 556,326 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,644,840,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,290,000 after buying an additional 204,508 shares during the last quarter.

VBR traded down $1.97 on Monday, hitting $177.97. The company had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,245. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $144.67 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

