Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.1% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,916,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $350,378,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $109,946,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,347.8% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 715,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,600,000 after purchasing an additional 704,483 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,927. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.29. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $61.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

