salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Lifted by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,471 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total value of $1,198,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total value of $5,664,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 411,759 shares of company stock valued at $117,771,047. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $225.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

