Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires 306 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.4% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,199 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $11,971,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.84.

NYSE TMO opened at $607.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $638.38 and a 200-day moving average of $584.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

