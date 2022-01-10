Bank of The West Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000.

IVW stock opened at $79.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.20. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

