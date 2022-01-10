Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €180.00 ($204.55) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 111.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($157.95) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €157.44 ($178.91).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of ETR:DHER traded up €0.24 ($0.27) during trading on Monday, hitting €85.10 ($96.70). The stock had a trading volume of 629,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($165.23). The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion and a PE ratio of -9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €106.50 and its 200 day moving average is €114.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.