Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Mastercard by 543.6% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,912,000 after purchasing an additional 162,551 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 10.5% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management raised its holdings in Mastercard by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 27,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.15.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $369.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $363.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

