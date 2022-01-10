BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in CSX were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in CSX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $37.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.53.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

