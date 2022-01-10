Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,680 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,083,000 after purchasing an additional 643,899 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 305.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after purchasing an additional 459,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after purchasing an additional 331,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $166.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 117.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.42.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

