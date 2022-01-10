ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AETUF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. 29,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,700. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 5.96%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.