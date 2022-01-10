Polkadot Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.33 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.35 or 0.00057418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkadot has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $23.06 billion and approximately $1.33 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00082025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.86 or 0.07390001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,726.25 or 1.00160098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00069281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

