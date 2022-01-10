$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,576. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,317,000 after acquiring an additional 55,137 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,937,000 after acquiring an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after buying an additional 335,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $8.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.04. 321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,920. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $392.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.75. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $276.70 and a 52-week high of $451.49.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

