$4.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to post $4.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.02 billion and the lowest is $4.83 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $4.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $19.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.56 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $21.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

In related news, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,167,000 after purchasing an additional 67,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,358,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $162.27 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.32.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.