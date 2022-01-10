Brokerages Set Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target at C$5.54

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOT.UN. CIBC upped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities began coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of TSE SOT.UN opened at C$5.03 on Wednesday. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$4.03 and a twelve month high of C$5.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33. The company has a market cap of C$340.86 million and a PE ratio of 8.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.31%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

