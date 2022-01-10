United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.18. United Natural Foods reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNFI. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total transaction of $418,177.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,127 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in United Natural Foods by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 53,268 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in United Natural Foods by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in United Natural Foods by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

