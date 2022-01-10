BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,377,179 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.1% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Tesla worth $40,968,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,026.96 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 332.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,073.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $859.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $889.87.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

