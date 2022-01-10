NerveNetwork (NVT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $139,899.00

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. NerveNetwork has a market cap of $14.21 million and approximately $139,899.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007268 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000854 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NerveNetwork Profile

NVT is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

