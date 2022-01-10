Chainswap Reaches One Day Volume of $39,637.00 (ASAP)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Chainswap has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. Chainswap has a market capitalization of $992,692.45 and $39,637.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00063761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

Chainswap (ASAP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,615,726 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

