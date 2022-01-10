K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

KNTNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday.

K92 Mining stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

