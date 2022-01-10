ATW Spac Management LLC Invests $269,000 in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTNB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bridgetown 2 by 110.9% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 316,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 166,424 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Bridgetown 2 in the third quarter worth $110,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown 2 in the third quarter worth $439,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in Bridgetown 2 by 289.5% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 74,027 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bridgetown 2 by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bridgetown 2 alerts:

BTNB stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.95.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.