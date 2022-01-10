ATW Spac Management LLC Invests $995,000 in Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEEU)

ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEEU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000.

Shares of GLEEU opened at $10.18 on Monday. Gladstone Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23.

