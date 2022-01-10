ATW Spac Management LLC Takes Position in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 336,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 298,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 39,060 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRHC opened at $9.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

