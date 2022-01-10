ATW Spac Management LLC Buys New Stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 487,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPOF. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

