Private Ocean LLC Takes $331,000 Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 68,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,711 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,469 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,465 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

