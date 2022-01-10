ATW Spac Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM)

ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,212,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,100,000. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A accounts for approximately 2.3% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ATW Spac Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

RAM stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

