CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,568 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Activision Blizzard worth $53,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after buying an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after buying an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $63.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $76.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. MKM Partners lowered Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

