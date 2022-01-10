Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

NYSE JNJ opened at $173.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.25. The company has a market capitalization of $457.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

