Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 8,318 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 8,500.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth about $272,000.

Shares of EWW opened at $50.42 on Monday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $51.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.27.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

